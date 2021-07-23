Ched Evans offers first-hand verdict on Preston North End preparations

Every game is going to be tough in pre-season because every player is at a different stage of their pre-season.

He said: “It’ll be good, for us, making sure we get what we need out of the game – minutes, the shape, a performance.

“With that, if we do that well, we’ll come away with a result. If we don’t we make it more difficult for ourselves. We learn off that. And every minute that we play we’re getting fitter and stronger. You’re getting your style of play and everyone is working on their touch.

“As long as we’re right for the start of the season, that is the key.”

Evans showed positive signs in the second half of last season, bagging five goals and chipping with two assists as Preston’s form took an upturn during McAvoy’s caretaker charge. With Izzy Brown’s rotten injury luck continuing when he ruptured his achilles this week, Evans will be an even more crucial cog in North End’s attacking contingent this season.

The Verdict

The former Manchester City man has the backing from his manager and set the foundations at Deepdale upon arrival in January. Starting the last 19 matches in succession, the Welshman has been had greater goalscoring returns in the third tier throughout his career but with another chance at Championship level he will be determined to kick on and at least get double figures.

There is less certainty around Preston’s position in the Championship as they approach their first full season since Alex Neil’s departure, however with an intelligent marksman like Evans leading the line they should have the supporting cast to consolidate their status again.