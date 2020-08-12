Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Cheaper than Benrahma’, ‘Seriously talented’ – Many Leeds United fans debate fresh transfer update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Eberechi Eze is a transfer target for Leeds United, but the £20m that Queens Park Rangers are asking for is proving to be a stumbling block.

Leeds are on the lookout for reinforcements as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, with the 2020/21 season just over a month away.

As per David Anderson, Leeds are keen on signing Eze, but are unwilling to meet the £20m price-tag that QPR have placed on him as the Whites, Crystal Palace and West Ham United circle.

Eze scored 14 goals and registered eight assists in the Championship last season for the R’s, impressing despite his side’s struggle to find consistency in the division.

For some Leeds fans, he’s worth the quoted £20m, whilst others feel Leeds could get their hands on him for slightly less and are weighing up his suitability compared to the likes of Said Benrahma or Harry Wilson.

Here, we dive into the wide array of reaction some Leeds fans were giving…


