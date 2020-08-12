‘Cheaper than Benrahma’, ‘Seriously talented’ – Many Leeds United fans debate fresh transfer update

Eberechi Eze is a transfer target for Leeds United, but the £20m that Queens Park Rangers are asking for is proving to be a stumbling block.

Leeds are on the lookout for reinforcements as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, with the 2020/21 season just over a month away.

As per David Anderson, Leeds are keen on signing Eze, but are unwilling to meet the £20m price-tag that QPR have placed on him as the Whites, Crystal Palace and West Ham United circle.

Leeds are keen on QPR’s Eberechi Eze, but are unwilling to meet Rangers’ £20million valuation. Crystal Palace have already failed with a £10million offer, while West Ham are also keen on Eze. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 12, 2020

Eze scored 14 goals and registered eight assists in the Championship last season for the R’s, impressing despite his side’s struggle to find consistency in the division.

For some Leeds fans, he’s worth the quoted £20m, whilst others feel Leeds could get their hands on him for slightly less and are weighing up his suitability compared to the likes of Said Benrahma or Harry Wilson.

Here, we dive into the wide array of reaction some Leeds fans were giving…

15m is fair, only has a year left on his contract but he is a proper talent — Luke Maloney (@LukeM1919) August 12, 2020

Eze first choice then benrahma with Wilson last choice — Ron (@ronaallleeds) August 12, 2020

15 mil will surely get him — Lee Thompson (@lufcThommo) August 12, 2020

Agreed and I suspect will be cheaper than Benhrama — christopher pegler esq. (@topcoolbanana) August 12, 2020

Just pay it under Bielsa he will he worth trble that this lad is seriously talented — Tim Aubert (@TimAubert) August 12, 2020

I think 20m is probably a fair valuation to be honest. Anyone getting him for less has done a great bit of business. — harry (@harry59847752) August 12, 2020

Sorry but he’s worth 20m all day long — Jason Scott 💙💛 (@jscott8701) August 12, 2020