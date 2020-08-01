‘Cheap option’, ‘The stand-out candidate’ – These Bristol City fans are conflicted after key development in manager hunt

Paul Cook has officially left his role as manager of Wigan Athletic after reportedly holding discussions over the vacant managerial post at Bristol City, according to Bristol Live (29/07, 08:19).

The Robins are still on the look-out for Lee Johnson’s replacement after parting company with the 39-year-old back in early July, and Cook is thought to be a leading candidate for the position after undertaking an interview with the club’s hierarchy.

It is also being reported by Sky Sports that Chris Hughton has also held talks over potentially taking up the Ashton Gate hot seat, but Cook’s now-confirmed departure from the Latics could prove to represent a fresh twist in City’s manager hunt.

The 53-year-old oversaw a relatively successful season for Wigan before their 12-point deduction was applied, with this huge setback meaning the club have been relegated to League One as a result of their considerable off-pitch troubles.

The Latics’ relegation has ultimately resulted in Cook stepping down after three years in charge of the north-west outfit, with Cook now searching for his seventh managerial post after previous stints at Portsmouth and Chesterfield in recent times.

Plenty of Bristol City fans have reacted to Cook’s departure from the DW Stadium with many of them urging the Robins to seal his signature, while some supporters expressed much more scepticism over the potential arrival of Cook.

Here are some of the responses…

As a Bristol City fan, I'd love to see Paul Cook at Ashton Gate. Seems like a passionate, no nonsense and knowledgeable guy. Perfect to work within the clubs structure/remit — CrestOfTheSyndicate🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇦 (@Crestsyndicate) August 1, 2020

If he comes to us then we have gone backwards! No ambition, no intent, I as a fan of Bristol City will be gutted and let down! But hey, life of a city fan!! — Bertie (@EliteBertie) August 1, 2020

Bristol City – go get Paul Cook now.

He is the standout candidate. pic.twitter.com/2xPxcVaGGC — Raymond Pilkington (@RaymondPilking1) August 1, 2020

He’ll be on a roof in South Bristol next week — Dillon (@Dillon_Cohen) August 1, 2020

Bristol bound I reckon — Matthew stratford (@Samuel090704) August 1, 2020

Do not appoint him cheap option as always — StrawbzGamer🎮 (@StrawbzGamer) August 1, 2020

Hopefully coming to City don’t get me wrong would have preferred CH however this guy would have been my 2nd choice he’s done a great job where ever he’s been and has a good wins to game ratio reminds me of Chris Wilder a little… — Andy Saunders 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sauns79) August 1, 2020