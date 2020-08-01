Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Cheap option’, ‘The stand-out candidate’ – These Bristol City fans are conflicted after key development in manager hunt

Paul Cook has officially left his role as manager of Wigan Athletic after reportedly holding discussions over the vacant managerial post at Bristol City, according to Bristol Live (29/07, 08:19).

The Robins are still on the look-out for Lee Johnson’s replacement after parting company with the 39-year-old back in early July, and Cook is thought to be a leading candidate for the position after undertaking an interview with the club’s hierarchy.

It is also being reported by Sky Sports that Chris Hughton has also held talks over potentially taking up the Ashton Gate hot seat, but Cook’s now-confirmed departure from the Latics could prove to represent a fresh twist in City’s manager hunt.

The 53-year-old oversaw a relatively successful season for Wigan before their 12-point deduction was applied, with this huge setback meaning the club have been relegated to League One as a result of their considerable off-pitch troubles.

The Latics’ relegation has ultimately resulted in Cook stepping down after three years in charge of the north-west outfit, with Cook now searching for his seventh managerial post after previous stints at Portsmouth and Chesterfield in recent times.

Plenty of Bristol City fans have reacted to Cook’s departure from the DW Stadium with many of them urging the Robins to seal his signature, while some supporters expressed much more scepticism over the potential arrival of Cook.

Here are some of the responses…


