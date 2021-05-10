Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Cheap option’, ‘Deserved’ – Many Preston North End fans flood to club announcement

Preston North End have confirmed that they have offered Frankie McAvoy the permanent head coach role at Deepdale, with the Lilywhites’ interim boss accepting ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. 

North End had been on the lookout for Alex Neil’s permanent successor following his departure back in March after a poor run of form in the Championship.

The club have, in the end, settled on McAvoy, who oversaw the final eight games of the Championship season on an interim basis.

The 53-year-old managed to win five of those eight fixtures and proved to be the man to finally get Preston moving in the right direction on the back of a largely disappointing campaign.

Many fans have pointed out that McAvoy might well be the cheap option, but he’s also deserved the chance to take Preston forwards on a permanent basis given the impact that he’s had during his stint as interim boss.

We dive into the reaction of the Preston fans here, which is largely positive:


