Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Cheap’, ‘Isn’t a bad deal’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer claim

Published

10 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash is closing in on a move to Aston Villa in a deal that could be worth £15m.

The defender was superb for Sabri Lamouchi’s men last season but a failure to win promotion meant it was always going to be hard for the Reds to keep Cash at the City Ground.

The likes of Sheffield United, West Ham and Fulham have been linked with the 22-year-old but it’s Villa who appear to be leading the chase and the Independent have claimed that they are close to agreeing a deal with Forest.

They state that the Premier League outfit could end up paying £15m for Cash, although this has been denied by some at Forest.

It remains to be seen if the transfer will happen but it’s fair to say a potential deal worth up to £15m divided the Reds fan base who are torn over whether it’s good for the club or not. Here we look at some of the comments…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Cheap’, ‘Isn’t a bad deal’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer claim

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: