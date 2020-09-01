‘Cheap’, ‘Isn’t a bad deal’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer claim

Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash is closing in on a move to Aston Villa in a deal that could be worth £15m.

The defender was superb for Sabri Lamouchi’s men last season but a failure to win promotion meant it was always going to be hard for the Reds to keep Cash at the City Ground.

The likes of Sheffield United, West Ham and Fulham have been linked with the 22-year-old but it’s Villa who appear to be leading the chase and the Independent have claimed that they are close to agreeing a deal with Forest.

They state that the Premier League outfit could end up paying £15m for Cash, although this has been denied by some at Forest.

It remains to be seen if the transfer will happen but it’s fair to say a potential deal worth up to £15m divided the Reds fan base who are torn over whether it’s good for the club or not. Here we look at some of the comments…

Shame … understandable from a player & club finance stand point #nffc — Nick (@NJL82) August 31, 2020

If true i wish him good luck 👌🏻 we will see you in the prem 👀 — Dale Blacknell (@BlacknellDale) August 31, 2020

15m is cheap but hopefully we can reinvest half on two decent players — Golfking7312 (@golfking7312) August 31, 2020

Disappointing to see him leave but losing an RB for £15mil isn't a bad deal for Forest. Wish him all the best and hope he makes his mark in the EPL. — Train track (@pantherredtitch) August 31, 2020

There’s no money about this summer, in the circumstances it’s a good deal for us — LJT96 (@Derbyshirered) August 31, 2020

Nooooo don’t go Matty 😢😢 — Elaine patchett (@xxxxlaineyxxxx) August 31, 2020

He will be worth every penny. — kevin o'dwyer (@kodswallop) August 31, 2020