Preston North End will be hoping to build upon their successful 2022/23 season under Ryan Lowe.

It was a successful campaign as Preston looked to push for the play-offs under Ryan Lowe before falling short at the final hurdle.

It was clear the squad was lacking quality in depth and will need adding to this summer if they are to compete once more for the top six.

It's likely to be a much tougher division next season, with Watford, Norwich, West Brom and the other three teams relegated from the Premier League all benefitting from parachute payments.

This will no doubt make it tougher for the likes of Preston to compete, but they did show they were capable of doing so for stages this season.

They will need to add to their squad though, and one player who reportedly could be pursued is Rangers midfielder Scott Wright.

Would Scott Wright be a good signing for Preston North End?

Wright has dropped down the pecking order at Rangers having made just eight appearances last season for the Scottish giants.

That could open the door for a move to the Championship with Preston seemingly a likely destination for the 25-year-old.

Speaking to Football League World, former England midfielder Carlton Palmer has suggested that it would be a low-risk signing that would come with some concerns.

"Rangers are willing to let Wright go amidst a lack of game time and has dropped way down the pecking order.

"This therefore would represent a cheap gamble for Preston but would come with concerns over his overall playing ability."

Palmer is likely to be alluding to his lack of creative value for Rangers since his move to Ibrox in 2020.

The 25-year-old winger has scored just three goals since his move in January 2021 and has been a bit part player over the last 36 months. He's registered just three assists in that time as well, suggesting that there could be better options out there for Preston.

Should Preston look elsewhere for attacking targets?

Lowe could have a plan in mind for Wright. Given his lack of creativity and goals over the years, he could well turn the squad player into a wing-back.

Preston have lacked depth in those roles and Wright would offer the attacking capabilities needed to play the role.

However, if Lowe is to change his formation and philosophy to fit Wright into his setup, or even bring Wright in as a squad player, it would make sense to look elsewhere for better value.