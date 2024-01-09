Highlights Southampton striker Che Adams is attracting interest from three Premier League clubs, with Adams himself eager to make a return to the top-flight.

Che Adams faces uncertain Southampton future

Following their relegation to the Championship, there was plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Adams in the summer, and a late move to Wolves fell through on Deadline Day.

Since then, Adams has featured regularly for Russell Martin’s side, and he has managed six goals in 22 appearances as Saints push to finish in the top two this season.

However, it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old remains at St Mary's Stadium beyond the January window, as there is plenty of interest in the player.

Crucially, Adams has entered the final six months of his contract with Southampton, so this is their last chance to get a fee for the ex-Birmingham City man.

And, it appears they could have a decision to make this month, as the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (16:58) revealed that there is growing interest in Adams ahead of the deadline.

“Three Premier League teams are interested in signing Southampton striker Che Adams. His contract expires in the summer, so this is Southampton’s last chance to cash in.

“It seems Adams is keen to return to the Premier League. Wolves and Everton have both come in for him in recent times. Adams has scored four goals in his last seven games.”

Southampton could have a big decision to make

Normally, it would make sense for a club to sell a player when he has entered the final months of his contract.

In this case, Southampton would still be able to get a few million for Adams, and from a financial perspective, getting such a fee would be preferable to losing him on a free in the summer.

Yet, Saints are pushing for promotion and we know that reaching the Premier League is worth in excess of £100m, so any decisions that are made this month have to be based entirely on what’s best for Martin and the team.

With that in mind, it’s surely going to take a substantial offer for Southampton to cash in, because Adams is contributing to the side, and with Ross Stewart expected to miss the rest of the season, there is a lack of depth up top.

Of course, things could change if Adams pushes to leave, whilst if a new striker is brought in, Southampton may be open to sanctioning his move.

So, it’s one that we will have to monitor up until the deadline, but Martin will be reminding the board that he needs a strong squad if the club are to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.