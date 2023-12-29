Highlights Southampton made a good profit from key player sales in the previous window, which could be crucial for retaining their best players.

The possible departure of Che Adams could be on the cards, as he is yet to sign a new contract and the Saints may want to generate a fee for him before his contract expires.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes some Southampton fans would be fine with Adams leaving, as they would prefer a player who is committed to the club.

Southampton may be hoping to retain most of their key players next month in their quest to secure promotion to the Premier League.

They may have spent a fair amount in the summer on signings - but they made a very decent sum of money from key sales during the previous window.

That could be crucial to the Saints in their potential quest to keep their best first-teamers beyond the end of January.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

The possible departure of Che Adams could be unavoidable though, with the Scotland international seeing his contract expire in 2024.

He could attract interest next month and the Saints may be keen to generate a fee for the 27-year-old whilst they can.

We take a look at the latest transfer news involving the striker.

Dean Jones on Che Adams' Southampton situation

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes many Saints supporters wouldn't mind seeing Adams leave in January.

This is because he is yet to put pen to paper on the contract he has been offered at St Mary's.

Jones told Give Me Sport: "I think that when you're in Southampton's position, the one thing you can't afford to let slip is your goal threat.

"And at the moment, there does seem to be that slight worry that they are two injuries away from that declining so they're going to have to contemplate signing a striker in January.

"Che Adams, it is no surprise to most Saints fans that he might leave in January. There is probably a certain element of Saints fans that probably would rather at this point he just moved on so that you could draw a line under all this and actually find somebody that definitely wanted to be at the club."

Jones on Adams to Wolves: "I'd be surprised..."

Jones has also told Give Me Sport that he would be surprised if Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a January move for the Scotland international.

He said: "Maybe looking outside the Premier League at a player that has been identified as having the exact traits would actually be a better idea than going for Che Adams.

"If he came in and made an instant impact, suddenly you've got this player who nobody else in the league really knows what to do with or his strengths. When everybody else adapts to that, you can make the most of it and thrive.

"I think Wolves will get smart, and I'd be surprised if they were to go and sign somebody like Che Adams because recruitment is stretched further than that now."

Burnley eyeing Che Adams

Burnley seem to be in the mix for the forward, with TEAMtalk reporting that the Clarets are eyeing a cut-price deal for him.

The same report has revealed two key reasons why Vincent Kompany is keen on him, with the former Manchester City captain having a striker at the top of his priority list for January.

Firstly, he has top-flight experience and secondly, he could be available for a reasonably cheap deal with his contract expiring in the summer.