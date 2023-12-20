Southampton FC will be looking to come out of the January transfer window stronger than when they went into it.

The Saints had a hectic summer transfer window, as they lost several important players as they were relegated to the Championship.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

As well as the players who left the club, there were also other players linked with potential departures all summer, with one of them being forward Che Adams.

The 27-year-old has been with the Saints since 2019 and has been a key part of the club’s recent seasons in the Premier League.

But like many of their other players, Adams was heavily linked with an exit in the summer as he entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club.

Obviously, a departure didn’t occur, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation, and as we close in on January, here we have looked at the latest news involving the player.

Burnley interested in Che Adams

Premier League side Burnley are said to be lining up a move for Adams in the January transfer window.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who state that Vincent Kompany has made adding to his forward line a priority and Adams appears on his wanted list.

The Southampton man is now entering the final six months of his contract at the club, and it is believed that the Clarets are hoping to land the player for a fairly low price.

Everton were a side heavily linked with the player during the summer, but a move never materialised. Adams is said to be keen on returning to the Premier League as soon as possible and this report states that Kompany is keen to add proven Premier League experience to his squad as well as a cheap option.

Dean Jones believes Che Adams will be the subject of transfer interest in January

Journalist Dean Jones thinks Adams will be the subject of much speculation in January, with teams in the bottom half of the Premier League possibly looking at him.

The forward made an excellent start to this campaign, but in recent weeks his form has dipped off, and there has been speculation whether Southampton may look to cash in on the player.

As mentioned, his contract expires at the end of this season, but a three-year contract has been on the table for Adams since the summer, but as of now that remains unsigned.

Now, Jones believes Adams will generate much interest in January, as he did during the summer transfer window.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “There's no avoiding the fact that there'll be speculation around him in January.

"I think in the Premier League, the bottom five teams will be pondering their goal potential and how they can lift themselves away from danger and he will be an obvious target in that sense that they could turn to when looking for transfer possibilities.

"I think it's really a case of wait and see for him.

"I'm still actually surprised that he didn't leave in the summer. I think that has affected things. But let's see whether he now feels committed to the Saints project or whether he just wants to get out of there."

Southampton eye potential Che Adams replacement

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Southampton have been keeping tabs on Austrian international Maximilian Entrup as a potential replacement for Adams.

The 26-year-old attacker joined Austrian Bundesliga side Hartberg this summer after a prolific spell with Marchfield Donauauen, where he scored 32 goals in 38 games.

The forward’s had a decent start to life at his new club, scoring 11 goals in 14 games in all competitions and even earning his first cap for his national team, Austria.

At this stage, it is unclear how interested Southampton are in the player or how much he will cost, but the Saints are obviously looking at potential options, as Adams’ future is in doubt.