As the transfer window nears its final few days, there are plenty of players who will be the focus of much speculation, as they are lined up for potential moves.

One player in such a position, is Southampton striker Che Adams, who has been identified as a potential target for a number of clubs looking to boost their firepower before the window closes.

There has been a considerable amount of talks about a potential move for the Scotland international, who for the time being is still a Saints player.

However, it is not exactly clear at this stage, whether that will still be the case once the window closed on Friday night.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest news around Adams' situation at Southampton, right here.

Martin explains absence against QPR

During the early stages of the campaign, Adams had continued to feature for the Saints, starting or coming off the bench in each of their first three games of the Championship season.

That changed on Saturday though, with the striker not involved as Southampton continued their encouraging start to the season with a 2-1 win over QPR, which manager Russell Martin was inevitably asked about after the game.

Discussing the absence of Adams, the Saints boss was keen to stress that the striker had not asked to be left out of the side, with it being Martin's decision to leave him out due to the distraction of that speculation around the Scotland international's future, while it was also confirmed that Southampton have now offered the striker a new contract in a bid to retain his services.

Everton looking elsewhere

It had seemed for a period as though Goodison Park was set to be the next destination for Adams, with it being reported last week that Everton had agreed a £15million fee for the signing of the 27-year-old.

However, no such deal has been completed, and it is now being reported that the Toffees are closing in on the signing of another striker, in the form of Beto from Udinese, something which could bring an end to their pursuit of Adams.

Discussing the impact of the signing of Beto on Everton's interest in Adams, Sky Sports journalist Alan Myers has suggested if the Toffees are to secure the addition of the Udinese man, it is unlikely that they will also add Adams to their squad before the window closes.

Other clubs interested in Adams

While the news that Everton's striker search looks to be taking them elsewhere will relieve Southampton fans, it may not be enough to allow them to relax just yet, when it comes to the future of Adams.

According to reports from The Liverpool Echo, there is now also one other Premier League club taking an interest in the Southampton striker, in the final days of this summer's transfer window.

It remains to be seen exactly which club that is, but it does mean that even with Everton seemingly turning their attentions elsewhere, there is no guarantee Adams will still be at Southampton beyond Friday's transfer deadline.