With just over one week remaining of the summer transfer window in England, Southampton could be set to lose yet another one of their star players.

James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento have already departed St Mary's Stadium and Che Adams could be the next in line after netting three goals in as many Championship matches to kick off the 2023-24 season.

Let's look at the latest news surrounding Adams' future as we approach the September 1 transfer deadline...

Eight-figure fee close to being agreed for Adams

Adams netted the winning goal for Southampton in their 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, yet just over 24 hours later it was reported that a deal was close for him to leave the Saints.

Everton have been on the 27-year-old's trail for a number of weeks now and in the wake of their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's cheekbone injury has further strengthened their need for a new striker or two.

The Telegraph's John Percy claimed on Sunday that the Toffees were close to agreeing a £15 million deal for the Scotland international attacker, although no deal is signed and sealed just yet and there will of course be some doubt until it gets over the line.

Toffees still negotiating over Adams deal

And perhaps there was reason to doubt as it appears that there is still no agreement on a structure for the deal to take Adams to Goodison Park.

According to Everton insider @ElBobble on Twitter, whilst speaking on the A View From The Bullens podcast (via Everton Extra), the Toffees hierarchy are haggling over the payment structure for Adams.

Southampton reportedly want at least £5 million in an up-front payment for Adams, with the rest probably to come in instalments over the next couple of years, such as most transfer deals are conducted nowadays.

It appears though that Everton are trying to get less of an up-front payment to the Saints initially, so we will just have to see how it plays out.

Saints line up Shankland as replacement

If Adams does depart as expected then Southampton will need at least one new striker this summer.

And a name that has emerged on the club's radar is that of Hearts attacker Lawrence Shankland.

Per a report from TEAMtalk, the Saints are believed to have made an enquiry for the 28-year-old, who like Adams is also a Scotland international.

Shankland's first season at Hearts in 2022-23 was a success with 28 goals scored in all competitions, and he's already gotten off to the perfect start in the current campaign with four goals in his first five outings.

He has two years remaining on his contract at Tynecastle but if Southampton really do want the Scotsman then they will likely have to pay big bucks for his services.

Journalist issues verdict on Adams' potential Everton switch

Whilst a move to Everton would give Adams an immediate return to the Premier League, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor does not believe it is the right one for the striker and thinks he should perhaps stick it out with the Saints.

"I think he would be a great asset to Southampton if he were to stay. If I was Adams, I would stay because I think joining Everton right now is a risky move," Taylor told GiveMeSport.

"There's no reason why, in 12 months, Everton won't be a Championship club and Southampton couldn't be back in the Premier League.

"I think he needs to rebuild that confidence because he's not had the best Premier League goalscoring record since joining Southampton, so I don't see that as a great move for him."