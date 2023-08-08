Southampton striker Che Adams is attracting significant transfer interest from elsewhere this summer.

Adams joined the Saints from Birmingham City for £15 million in July 2019 and despite scoring 10 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions last season, he was unable to prevent his side's relegation from the Premier League.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an excellent start to the new campaign, coming off the bench to score a late winner in the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday night.

It was an impressive opening performance from Russell Martin's side as they largely dominated the game against the Owls, but the squad could look significantly different by the closure of the transfer window, with uncertainty over the future of a number of key players, including Adams, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong.

As speculation surrounding Adams continues to gather pace, we rounded up all the latest news involving the Scotland international.

What is the latest Che Adams transfer news?

Crystal Palace eye move

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are plotting a move for Adams.

Eagles manager Roy Hodgson has identified Adams as a potential replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is attracting interest from RB Leipzig, while Genoa have had a bid rejected for the striker.

The Saints are demanding £15 million for Adams this summer and he will be allowed to leave should the club receive a suitable offer.

Palace have had "no encouragement at all" in their attempts to sign Arsenal's Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah, meaning Adams has now "moved up their wanted list" and Mateta's sale could provide the funds to meet Southampton's asking price.

Bournemouth bid rejected

The Eagles are not the only Premier League side keen on Adams, with TEAMtalk claiming that Bournemouth have had a bid rejected for the striker.

New Cherries manager Andoni Iraola is keen to strengthen in the forward areas this summer, but the club's opening approach for Adams has been turned down and it remains to be seen whether they will return with an improved proposal.

Adams' suitors are "hoping to land the forward for a bargain fee", but as the Saints have proven repeatedly this summer, they will hold firm on their valuations of their prized assets.

Palace and Bournemouth face no shortage of competition for Adams' signature as Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Everton have also been linked.

What has Russell Martin said about Che Adams' Southampton future?

Martin started Armstrong ahead of Adams against Wednesday on Friday night, revealing that it was an incredibly difficult decision to leave him out of the starting line-up.

After Adams' match-winning contribution, Martin said he was keen to keep the striker at the club, but admitted he is unsure what will happen over the next month.

"Leaving Che out of the team was probably the toughest decision because there's been a bit of noise about him as well," Martin told Sky Sports, quoted by HampshireLive.

"And he's been amazing. He's such a really brilliant character. He's a really important character in the group.

"So I hope we can keep hold of him. Who knows, I don't know what's going to happen in the next four weeks, but his understanding of not being in the team and the way he's reacted to it's been incredible and he set an example for the rest really."