Heading towards the transfer deadline, Southampton striker Che Adams is certainly a name to keep an eye on.

Saints boss Russell Martin left him out of their Championship clash with QPR last weekend, and by the time the club kick off against Sunderland on Saturday lunchtime, the forward may no longer be at the club.

Explaining the decision to omit Adams from the QPR match, Martin explained to the media, via Football Scotland: "I spoke to Che on the phone on Thursday after we offered him a new contract, and then spoke to him again on Friday in the office.

"We came to an agreement that he wasn't in the right place to give everything he's got. I didn't want him to play while all that is going on.

"He's getting pulled from pillar to post. He just hadn't been the same energetic and vibrant guy we know, so it's definitely weighing on him and I didn't want him to put himself through it nor did I think he was right to help us.

"It was my choice, he didn't down tools or anything like that."

With that said, let's take a look at a quick round up of the latest developments around the player and his potential Saints departure.

Everton sign alternative

This summer, one of the sides that has constantly been linked with a move for Che Adams has been Everton.

Indeed, the Toffees have been keen to strengthen their frontline, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin having somewhat of a questionable injury record in recent seasons.

Reports last week even suggested that Everton and Southampton had come to an agreement for the transfer of Adams.

According to The Mirror, Dyche's side had struck a £15 million deal for Che Adams, however, due to a recent collapse of an investment deal into the club, there was concerns over the downpayment Everton had to give Southampton.

Well, the deal has now almost certainly broken down and is off, with Everton confirming the capture of a striker today - Beto from Udinese.

The Toffees announced the capture of the 25-year-old on a four-year deal earlier today.

It is one less club Southampton have to fend off when it comes to Adams this summer, it seems.

Southampton eyeing Che Adams replacement

With speculation over Adams' future, it appears that Southampton are potentially looking at bringing in his replacement ahead of the transfer deadline.

Indeed, Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland is the name being touted for a move to the Saints before the window slams shut.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Southampton are aiming for a seamless transition in already getting the Shankland situation underway prior to Adams' departure.

Indeed, Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT: “I know that they have been kept informed on Shankland, so it’s worth being open-minded about the possibilities around that one but over the weekend there was no sign of it being an imminent signing."

“I said before that Che Adams had reservations about joining Everton and that situation would have implications on what they do in this window.

“Obviously, he is still in demand but Saints need to aim for a seamless transition towards a new signing if he does go and that’s why options like Shankland are being lined up in the background.”

With the transfer deadline now just days away, it will certainly be interesting to see how the dominoes fall in this Southampton saga.