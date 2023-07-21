Highlights Southampton's relegation has put the future of key squad members in doubt, including Che Adams, Roméo Lavia, Tino Livramento, and James Ward-Prowse.

Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Everton have shown interest in signing Adams, with Southampton open to selling him due to his contract situation.

Nottingham Forest has also expressed interest in Adams, as they look to strengthen their attacking options for their second Premier League campaign.

Southampton’s relegation to the Championship has raised doubts over the future of a number of key first team squad members.

No major sales have yet been made but the likes of Roméo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse have been linked with big-money moves away from St. Mary’s.

Che Adams is another figure that could be set for an exit from the south coast club in the coming weeks.

Russell Martin has been tasked with building a side capable of fighting for promotion to the Premier League next season.

However, he may have to do so without the Scotland international, whose future at the club has been put into question with recent speculation.

What is the latest news surrounding Che Adams’ future at Southampton?

The striker scored five times in the league last season in just 28 appearances, which was not enough to keep the team in the division.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding his future at St. Mary’s…

Crystal Palace and Fulham interested in Che Adams

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace and Fulham have both enquired about the availability of the striker.

It is expected that Southampton will lose a number of big players this summer, and Adams’ contract situation has put him on the potential chopping block.

The 27-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, meaning this could be the last chance for the club to really cash-in on his current value.

Unless a contract renewal is agreed in the coming weeks, it appears that Adams will be available for sale at the right price.

The Premier League duo may well be willing to compete for his signature by making a concrete offer before the August deadline.

What is Che Adams' asking price?

According to the Sun, Everton are also set to join the race to sign the Scotland international this window.

However, it remains unclear as to whether they are willing to meet the £15 million asking price that has been set by the Championship club.

Even with one-year left on his deal, Southampton are still hopeful of earning a premium price for the striker due to their healthy financial position.

While there may be room for some compromise, the Saints will certainly be looking to extract the maximum value they can out of the experienced forward.

Nottingham Forest in the hunt for Adams

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest are also interested in signing the Southampton figure.

Forest are preparing for their second Premier League campaign since gaining promotion under Steve Cooper.

While the level of transfer business at the City Ground may not match last year’s total overhaul of the squad, there is still room for improvements to be made.

The club has identified Adams as a potential transfer target to help boost Cooper’s attacking options.

With exits up front expected at Forest, with Emmanuel Dennis linked with a departure, reinforcing that area of the squad could be important for the top flight side.

However, they will face stiff competition in the race to sign Adams with a number of Premier League clubs now all vying for his signature.