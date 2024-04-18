Highlights Wolves target Che Adams for striker upgrade after previous transfer attempt was blocked by Southampton last year.

Adams' goalscoring prowess and potential free agency make him a sought-after prospect for Wolves and Leeds United.

Southampton's promotion push adds complexity to Adams' future decisions, with multiple clubs vying for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano has pinpointed the area Wolves are most keen to strengthen this summer.

The Premier League side have been linked with a move for Southampton’s Che Adams ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Midlands outfit attempted to sign the Scot last year, but a deadline day move was blocked by the Saints.

It has been reported that Gary O’Neil remains interested in the 27-year-old, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the campaign.

However, Wolves face competition from Leeds United in the race for Adams’ signature.

Romano has identified striker as a key area that Wolves will be looking to strengthen this summer, further indicating their intention to try and sign Adams.

The journalist has claimed that the Premier League side failed in an attempt to sign Armando Broja in January, so will be going back into the market this summer to try and improve their attacking options.

"Wolves will go for a striker for sure," said Romano, via Give Me Sport.

"It's something that they need and they want to do. We know the application they have.

Related “Big concern” - Pundit reveals major Southampton FC worry Sam Parkin believes that Gavin Bazunu's injury could have a big impact on Southampton's top two hopes.

"For example, Armando Broja is the player they wanted to bring to the club in the final days of the January transfer window, but Fulham were faster and with a different opportunity to accept Chelsea's conditions for the loan deal.

"This is why the deal didn't happen with Wolves."

Adams has also previously been linked with a move to Everton and Crystal Palace, although it remains to be seen if either side will revive interest in the Scotland international this summer.

Adams’ contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, meaning he will be available as a free agent unless a new deal can be agreed with the Saints.

This has put Wolves and Leeds on high alert, with both clubs eyeing his situation ahead of the transfer window opening.

Che Adams' importance to Southampton

Che Adams' stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.67 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.57 Shots 3.19 Assists 0.13 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.70 Shot-creating actions 2.48

The forward has been with Southampton since making the £15 million switch from Birmingham City in 2019.

Adams has been a regular presence in Russell Martin’s side this season, featuring 36 times in the Championship this year (all stats from Fbref).

A brace midweek took his goal tally for the term up to 15, and helped the club earn an important three points against Preston North End.

That victory moved the team within three points of Leeds in third going into the final few games of the campaign, with a point more between themselves and the automatic promotion places.

Southampton are still in the mix for automatic promotion, which could sway whatever decision Adams makes over his future.

Adams is in ideal spot to determine his own future

Adams has played his cards very well, performing for Southampton and doing his talking on the pitch.

He now has multiple suitors going into the summer, and they all have to negotiate directly with him instead of the Saints to try and convince him where to play next.

While he could remain at St. Mary’s, it’s looking increasingly unlikely and surely only promotion to the top flight could convince him otherwise.

Wolves would be a solid option given O’Neil’s eagerness to improve his attack, but the more clubs chasing his signature, the better the offer he will receive.