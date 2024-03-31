Southampton's draw with Middlesbrough on Good Friday was less than ideal for their automatic promotion charge, but a win against Monday's opponents Ipswich Town would go some way to setting the Saints back on track.

It looked like Russell Martin's side had escaped with all three points from a relatively dry affair with Boro, but they wasted good opportunities to seal the tie - then they saw Emmanuel Latte Lath capitalise for the visitors, notching a last-minute equaliser to ensure the spoils were shared.

A brief look at the table, with the Saints nine points behind the automatic spots, would give the impression that they are bound for the play-offs, but with two games in hand against both Ipswich and Leeds, dropping two points in that game could prove costly.

Easter Monday offers the club an opportunity to put things right against the league leaders, Ipswich, and one that Martin and his team will be keen to take. Keep scrolling for FLW's predicted line-up...

Southampton team news

Ross Stewart and Juan Larios are both carrying long-term injuries and will definitely miss the clash at Portman Road, although before the Boro game, Martin did say that Stewart is progressing well which, along with news that Larios has returned to training will provide a boost for the team.

There was a return to the starting XI for Kyle Walker-Peters on Good Friday and Ryan Fraser was fit enough to make a cameo - both had missed a couple of games prior with injury problems.

Following issues sustained while on international duty, Martin also confirmed ahead of Friday's game that both Jan Bednarek and David Brooks were available. Brooks appeared off the bench and Bednarek was an unused substitute, but both should be available for selection on Monday.

Predicted XI

There are some tough choices for Martin in this crucial top-of-the-table clash, but here's how FLW thinks the Saints could line up...

GK: Gavin Bazunu

If anyone is a banker to start in this Saints team, it's Gavin Bazunu. Any other decision by Martin would come as a major shock.

The former Manchester City academy prospect hasn't missed a single minute of Championship action so far this season and has been the first-choice goalkeeper at St Mary's Stadium since he joined the club.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Another mainstay this season has been Kyle Walker-Peters, dominating down the right flank and, at times, contributing at both ends of the pitch.

He plays a big role in Martin's preferred defensive unit and is likely to retain his place when the side travel to Portman Road.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

One half of the Saints' first-choice centre-back partnership is Taylor Harwood-Bellis, currently on loan at St Mary's from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has appeared 31 times in the Championship this season, all in the starting XI, proving himself to be a talented and mature defender. He likely gets the nod once more for this tense affair at Portman Road, and everything in this campaign so far suggests he will take it in his stride.

CB: Jan Bednarek

The first potential departure from the team that faced Middlesbrough is the re-introduction of Jan Bednarek, the other half of the primary partnership in the centre of defence.

While club captain Jack Stephens by no means had a poor game last time out, Martin will likely want to put his preferred defensive duo out if possible.

Bednarek was an unused substitute in the Good Friday game following injury and illness picked up on international duty, but was fit enough for the bench in that game, so he will presumably be ready to start in this one.

LB: Ryan Manning

Ryan Manning has made 32 Championship appearances for the Saints this campaign since joining last summer on a free transfer from Swansea City.

He's made the left-back position his own this season but was an unused substitute against Boro following his recovery from surgery on his nose after it was broken in the Saints game against Birmingham City.

His inclusion among the substitutes and his late call-up for Ireland suggests that he isn't far off being able to make a return, but if Martin would prefer not to risk him, James Bree proved himself to be a very capable replacement last time out.

CM: Will Smallbone

William Smallbone is a key creator in the Southampton midfield and his attributes are likely to be required to fashion chances at Portman Road.

He created three chances last time out, the most of any player that day, and his stats for this season suggest that was no fluke.

CM: Flynn Downes

The West Ham loanee was a key figure in the centre of the park against Boro on Friday, winning the most duels on the pitch that day.

Having the ability to break up opposition moves and win the midfield battle is likely to be a key feature of an affair as tense as Monday's promises to be, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Martin call upon Flynn Downes once more to assist with that job.

CM: Stuart Armstrong

Stuart Armstrong provides a wealth of experience to this Southampton side in the midfield and that will likely be crucial in this upcoming game.

With over 500 senior appearances to his name, 149 of those in the Premier League, he has been involved in plenty of tightly contested and pivotal games and should have what it takes to steer his side through this one.

RW: David Brooks

On loan from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth since January, David Brooks has made a good first impression at St Mary's with five goal contributions in just nine Championship appearances.

Having also come back from international duty with slight issues, Martin confirmed he was available for Boro, where he appeared for around half an hour, so he should be available from the first whistle this time out.

His creative spark could prove the difference against the league leaders.

ST: Adam Armstrong

The sole Saints scorer in Friday's 1-1 draw, the club's current top scorer and second place in the overall league scoring charts, Adam Armstrong is the main man at St Mary's.

Armstrong is capable of playing across the front three but has been most productive when leading the line this season.

Coupled with the fact that Che Adams missed two big chances against Boro, including one from yards out with just the goalkeeper to beat that he sent wide, Martin could opt to refresh his attacking force and give Armstrong the pivotal role.

LW: Ryan Fraser

It has not been the most productive season for Ryan Fraser, on loan from Newcastle United, with six goals and two assists in 31 league appearances since his temporary switch last summer.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, who played down the left flank on Friday, had a decent game against Boro, but with Fraser making his return to action in the game, playing almost 30 minutes when he replaced Sulemana, it wouldn't be a shock to see Martin favour experience over youth for this potentially season-defining game.