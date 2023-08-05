When Sheffield Wednesday fans booed Che Adams onto the pitch at Hillsborough on Friday night in their 2023-24 Championship season opener against Southampton, it was perhaps inevitable what was about to happen.

Wednesday had held out remarkably well in the second half after getting back into the match, with the first half dominated by the Saints' possession-based game under new head coach Russell Martin.

Southampton raced into an early lead as Nathan Tella's ferocious effort skimmed the head of Adam Armstrong before nestling in the corner of Cameron Dawson's goal, and they dominated the half thereafter as the Owls chased shadows.

Wednesday levelled the match early in the second half though when Lee Gregory fired home Dominic Iorfa's knock-down, but with the fire-power the opposition had to come off the bench it was always expected that Xisco Munoz's side would have to defend for their lives.

And eventually they cracked - with four minutes to go of normal time, Kyle Walker-Peters threaded a through ball into the path of James Ward-Prowse who pulled the ball back to substitute Adams, and his finish was expected for a striker that has been linked with an immediate move back to the Premier League.

Because of the reception he received when coming onto the pitch, Adams put his finger to his ear in-front of the Wednesday faithful - the reaction of course coming because he used to ply his trade for their bitter rivals Sheffield United.

Adams made the jump from non-league Ilkeston Town in 2014 to sign for the Blades and after scoring 12 times in 48 appearances for them in League One, he made a £2 million move to Birmingham City - one which paved the way for him to enter the Premier League years later with the Saints.

What did Che Adams say to Sheffield Wednesday after scoring against them?

Adams' taunting of Sheffield Wednesday didn't just stop on the pitch though as he used his post-match interview following netting the winning goal to make a further comment.

"To come on and score the winner at Sheffield Wednesday, there's no better place to score it," Adams told Sky Sports, re-affirming his commitment to his former club United whilst having one last little parting shot at their rivals.

It is one that Blades fans no doubt enjoyed if they were watching or one they will enjoy if it is the first time they are seeing it, proving that Adams hasn't forgotten about who gave him a chance as a professional footballer.

What is Che Adams' current situation at Southampton?

Despite coming off the bench to score the winning goal against Wednesday, Adams is not guaranteed to be a Saints player by the time the transfer window shuts on September 1.

The Scotland international's contract at St Mary's Stadium expires next June and they could cash in now rather than lose the 27-year-old on a free transfer next summer.

There are plenty of top flight clubs who are believed to be interested in Adams in the final few weeks of the transfer window, with Everton, Wolves and Bournemouth all keen - the latter reportedly already having a bid turned down this summer.

It now remains to be seen if a club meets Adams' valuation before the start of September, and if they don't then he will be a part of Russell Martin's squad for the 2023-24 season.