Southampton kept hold of striker Che Adams this summer despite significant transfer interest from elsewhere.

The Saints lost a number of key players this summer following their relegation to the Championship, including James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, Mohammed Salisu and Nathan Tella and it had looked likely that Adams would follow them out the exit door.

Everton were reportedly in talks with Southampton over a potential £12 million deal for Adams, but they cooled their interest after they signed Beto from Udinese, while Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers were also said to be keen.

Adams was left out of the squad for the Saints' 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers last month, with manager Russell Martin revealing post-match that he had agreed with the striker that he would not play amid the ongoing speculation regarding his future.

However, a move did not materalise and Martin will no doubt be delighted to retain the Scotland international, particularly after his fine start to the season which has seen him score three goals in five appearances in all competitions.

What is Che Adams' weekly wage at Southampton?

Southampton received significant transfer fees for some of those who were sold this summer, but the departures will also have reduced the wage bill, helping to put the club in a more sustainable financial position following relegation.

According to Capology, Adams currently earns £30,000 per week and £1,560,000 per year, although it should be stressed that this is an estimate.

He is paid much less than the club's highest earner, winger Joe Aribo, who takes home £70,000 per week and £3,640,000 per year, while Stuart Armstrong, Jan Bednarek, Adam Armstrong, Alex McCarthy, Jack Stephens, Kamaldeen Sulemana are all paid more than Adams.

Predicted transfer value

The Saints paid £15 million for Adams when he joined the club from Birmingham City in July 2019.

The club would likely be keen to at least recoup that figure for the 27-year-old should they sell him, particularly as he has proven himself to be a capable goalscorer in the Premier League, as well as establishing himself in the Scotland squad at international level.

However, it seems that Southampton's high valuation of Adams proved to be a deterrent to clubs who were considering a move for him this summer and with just one year remaining on his contract, they may need to lower their asking price should they want to cash in on him in January.

If Adams can continue the prolific form he has displayed so far this season, his price could increase, but a fee around the £10 million mark would be a fair valuation.

What is Che Adams' contractual situation at Southampton?

As previously mentioned, Adams is now in the final year of his contract at St Mary's.

However, according to the Daily Echo, the Saints have offered Adams a new three-year contract, which includes vice-captaincy, and this proposal remains on the table.

It remains to be seen whether Adams will commit his future to the club after failing to secure a move away this summer, but should he opt against signing a new deal, speculation about his future is likely to return in January and Southampton would be facing a decision on whether to sell or risk losing him for free in the summer.