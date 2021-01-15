‘Chasing big money’ – Derby’s transfer plan detailed alongside player wage update

Derby County will reportedly look to cash in on some of their best young players this month with officials keen to agree big-money deals with Premier League clubs, though no first-team players are in line to be sold.

Reports earlier this week revealed that with delays over a potential takeover ongoing the East Midlands club are facing significant financial issues, with player wages not paid fully for December and the threat of administration very real.

According to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, the overdue wages are likely to be paid over the next few days but the Rams have plans to sell some of their assets moving forward.

He claims that Derby will look to cash in on some of their best young players, with club officials chasing big-money deals with Premier League clubs for academy products.

It is understood, however, that no first-team players are up for sale at this point.

Exciting 16-year-old Kaide Gordon is expected to make a seven-figure exit in the next fortnight, with both Manchester United and Liverpool thought to be keen on a move.

The Verdict

This situation is really dire for Derby, who it seems are set to sell off many of their talented young players.

It’s been a joy to see the likes of Jason Knight, Max Bird, and Louie Sibley establish themselves in the senior squad over the past 12 months but it seems the next class of graduates is going to be picked off by bigger clubs.

If that wasn’t enough of an issue, Wayne Rooney’s side are still facing a relegation battle in the Championship.

This has been a difficult season for Rams fans and it looks as though it could be set to get even worse.