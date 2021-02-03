Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Chased and chased’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to one man’s display vs Coventry

Published

8 mins ago

on

Lewis Grabban was back on the scoresheet for Nottingham Forest last night, as the Reds picked up a 2-1 away win at Coventry City.

It has been a tough season for Forest, and particularly for Grabban, who has failed to replicate the glowing form he displayed under Sabri Lamouchi last season.

The 33-year-old spearheaded Forest’s promotion push under the Frenchman in 2019/20, scoring 20 goals in the Championship and becoming the first player to break that milestone since 2003.

This season, Grabban has only managed to find the net three times. He’s only managed to make 16 appearances, having been sidelined with a hip injury for nearly two months.

Last night, though, Grabban was back amongst the goals as Forest came from behind to win away at St. Andrew’s.

Shortly after Max Biamou’s opener for Coventry, Grabban was in the right place at the right time to smash Sammy Ameobi’s cut-back into the bottom corner.

Forest eventually ran out winners, with Michael Rose diverting Cyrus Christie’s cross into his own net in the second half.

Fans will be hoping that Grabban’s goal lifts a weight off his shoulders, and here, we take a look at their reactions to his contribution last night…


