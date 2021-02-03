‘Chased and chased’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to one man’s display vs Coventry

Lewis Grabban was back on the scoresheet for Nottingham Forest last night, as the Reds picked up a 2-1 away win at Coventry City.

It has been a tough season for Forest, and particularly for Grabban, who has failed to replicate the glowing form he displayed under Sabri Lamouchi last season.

The 33-year-old spearheaded Forest’s promotion push under the Frenchman in 2019/20, scoring 20 goals in the Championship and becoming the first player to break that milestone since 2003.

This season, Grabban has only managed to find the net three times. He’s only managed to make 16 appearances, having been sidelined with a hip injury for nearly two months.

Last night, though, Grabban was back amongst the goals as Forest came from behind to win away at St. Andrew’s.

Shortly after Max Biamou’s opener for Coventry, Grabban was in the right place at the right time to smash Sammy Ameobi’s cut-back into the bottom corner.

Forest eventually ran out winners, with Michael Rose diverting Cyrus Christie’s cross into his own net in the second half.

Fans will be hoping that Grabban’s goal lifts a weight off his shoulders, and here, we take a look at their reactions to his contribution last night…

Grabban had a good game last night mate … scored and cleared one off the line … not sure if CH likes him … seems to be 3rd choice now which isn't great when you only play 1 striker — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) February 3, 2021

CH is starting to get a tune out of the players who where really instrumental for us for most of last season to. Samba is back to his confident best. Worrall is a man mountain. And Grabban seems to look half a yard sharper. Think that’s the most pleasing aspect #nffc — CityGroundShelf (@CityGroundShelf) February 2, 2021

Massive win!! Grabban gets a lot of stick on here but that’s two wins running he’s made goal line clearances & two goals in last away games 👏🏻 @jgarnerr96 looks a very good signing, as does Krovinovic, players who can pass the ball forward & get stuck in defensively 👏🏻🔴⚪️ #NFFC pic.twitter.com/CsakdzTTIm — Will Thorpe (@ThorpeyNFFC) February 2, 2021

Big positive that we came from 1-0 down to win 2-1. Hopefully that pushes us on.

Grabban hopefully starts scoring regular again too. 🤞🏽#NFFC — R 💙 (@TheyCallHimR) February 2, 2021

Grabban chased and chased, Ameobi got back at it, Knockaert worked and worked, Krov ran til he dropped, Garner pressed and passed, Figs battled, Brice bossed the box and Worrall fought til the death. Great 3 points and a great showing of desire too. 👏🏼👏🏼 #NFFC 🔴 ⚪ 🔴 ⚪ 🔴 — MartinTat 🔴⚪ (@martintat82) February 2, 2021

Lewis Grabban has finally figured out how to clear the ball off the line, turns out miracles can happen. — Francis Moore (@FrancisMJourno) February 2, 2021

Bagsman, please start scoring again — Lance Stroll #MarinakisOut (@JmIBC) February 2, 2021

Grabban haters silenced yet again — Ronnie (@Ronnie13686339) February 2, 2021

Player — Mark Allen (@markallen2003) February 2, 2021