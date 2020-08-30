Chartlon Athletic running the rule over former Swansea City player

Charlton Athletic have taken former Swansea City forward Courtney Baker-Richardson on trial ahead of the new season, according to journalist Louis Mendez.

Baker-Richardson was released by Swansea at the end of his contract at the end of last season, after spending time out on loan with Accrington Stanley in League One.

The 24-year-old managed to register three goals in 17 Championship appearances the previous term with the Swans.

Charlton are preparing for life back in League One and have already added to their attacking options, with Conor Washington having been brought to the Valley by Lee Bowyer.

They will need more options added to their attack to replace the sizeable loss of Lyle Taylor, but any further signings could be dependent on the club’s ownership situation.

Baker-Richardson was named amongst the substitutes for Charlton during their pre-season friendly against Premier League Crystal Palace on Saturday, as Bowyer decided to take a look at the forward and see what he could potentially offer to his side were they to make a move for the free-agent.

The verdict

This would be a decent signing for Charlton with the Addicks still needing to add to their squad ahead of the new League One season, and in a window where money will be very tight around the Valley, especially given the club’s off-field situation, a move for someone like Baker-Richardson does make sense.

Baker-Richardson has not yet been able to fully establish himself as a key first-team player having been allowed to leave Swansea at the end of last season, but he showed glimpses of his potential during the 2018/19 campaign with the Swans and it could be that he now needs a fresh challenge to get him going.

The forward would be a very low risk addition but it will all come down to whether Charlton’s off the field ownership issues can be sorted out or not, with the Addicks probably unlikely to be making many more signings whilst there is all of this uncertainty around the Valley.