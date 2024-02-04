After another victory in the Championship this weekend, Southampton will be feeling very good about their chances of promotion to the Premier League.

The Saints are on a fine run in the division, and following yesterday's 2-0 victory over Rotherham United, they finally moved up to second in the division.

The Saints were able to take advantage of yet another slip-up from Ipswich Town, who lost 3-2 away at Preston North End, and are now ahead of their rivals for second spot in Ipswich themselves and Leeds United.

The margins, of course, remain thin, but the Saints - having strengthened further in January - will no doubt back themselves to get the job done.

Southampton sanction Charly Alcaraz, Juventus deal

Of course, one interesting move the club sanctioned during the January transfer window is Carlos 'Charly' Alcaraz's move to Italian giants Juventus.

Alcaraz is a huge talent, as can be seen by the fact he attracted interest from a club of Juventus' stature, and allowing a player of such ability to depart halfway through a promotion campaign may seem odd.

However, it can certainly be argued that the situation is not a bad one for the Saints.

First and foremost, let's look at the cold hard facts.

Charly Alcaraz, as talented as he is, had failed to nail down a regular starting spot at the club this season and really get to grips with Russell Martin's system.

This is evidenced by the fact that he started just one of Southampton's last eight league matches whilst at the club, and by comments from the Saints' director of football Jason Wilcox.

On confirmation of the deal, Wilcox told Southampton FC club media: “Allowing Charly to leave on loan was a decision that we have been deliberating on for some time, but Russell, Phil and our ownership group are all in agreement that this is the right move for Charly at this time.

“Considering the midfield options we have available to us right now, and Charly’s lack of game time, we wanted to allow him this chance to gain some valuable experience in one of the top leagues in Europe.

“Juventus are a huge club and we are convinced that this move will allow Charly the opportunity to flourish and then come back and be a success at Southampton.”

Finances behind the Alcaraz deal make sense

Not only does Alcaraz's move make sense for sporting reasons in the sense that he gets the opportunity to play for an elite club, in a top league, and potentially bring that experience back to Southampton, the deal is arguably great for the Saints financially, too.

We know from reports that the club are set to receive a sizeable loa fee, a reported £3-4 million depending on appearances, which, for a player not integral to the club's promotion push, is fantastic business for a Championship side.

Furthermore, Juventus also have a very healthy option to buy for £40 million.

Now, whilst it does seem unrealistic that the Italian club will opt to make the move permanent for that amount, particularly considering the Saints paid just £12 million last January, it has been negotiated nevertheless.

Therefore, should Alcaraz go and really impress, Southampton could be in for a big windfall.

All in all, with Alcaraz not starting week in, and week out, this move was one the Saints had to entertain, and one they really can not lose out in.

Indeed, one of the the best case scenarios is that the club being pocket a further £40 million in the summer if Alcaraz impresses, and worst case scenario, they pocket a sizeable loan fee and get a very talented player back on their books in the summer if he underwhelms.

Considering the above, the Charly Alcaraz to Juventus deal is certainly no bad thing for the Saints this January.