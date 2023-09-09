Highlights Charlton Athletic made the right decision in rejecting Derby County's bid for winger Corey Blackett-Taylor. He has been an important player, starting every league game, and selling him to a rival would have weakened their own squad.

The final day of the summer transfer window proved to be rather busy one at Charlton Athletic.

In the end, deadline day would see no fewer than four new players added to the first-team squad at The Valley, while two more would depart on loan.

However, it seems as though things could have been even more eventful for the Addicks in the final hours before the market closed, had certain discussions gone in a different way.

According to reports from The South London Press, Charlton rejected bids for several of their players, in the final days of the window.

One of those who apparently attracted interest was winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, with the club's League One rivals Derby County thought to have been knocked back with an approach for the 25-year-old.

Charlton took the right stance over Derby's Blackett-Taylor interest

Given the situation as it is, you do get the feeling that Charlton made the right decision, in not sanctioning a move to Pride Park for Blackett-Taylor.

Since joining the Addicks back in the summer of 2021, Blackett-Taylor has been an important players for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists in 75 appearances in all competitions for the club, highlighting his importance to them going forward.

Indeed, the 25-year-old has started every all six league games that Charlton have played so far this season, which does seem to reiterate the suggestion that he is an integral part to this side.

As a result, it would make little sense for Charlton to let him go when he still looks to have a big part to play at The Valley, particularly given that allowing him to join Derby, would see them strengthen a League One rival.

You also feel that the Addicks may have wanted some continuity in their wide areas by keeping Blackett-Taylor, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi having returned to Crystal Palace after his successful loan spell last season, and Diallang Jayisemi himself departing on a season-long loan, this time to St Johnstone.

But while that may mean that Charlton did the sensible thing in keeping Blackett-Taylor, it does seemingly leave them with another issue to deal with, now that the transfer window has closed.

Blackett-Taylor's contract situation is a concern for Charlton

As things stand, Blackett-Taylor is now into the final year of his current contract at The Valley, which does increase the pressure on Charlton when it comes to responding to any future interest in the winger.

That situation means the January transfer window would now be Charlton's last chance to receive a fee for the sale of Blackett-Taylor, if no new deal is agreed between the club and the player.

Considering they are seemingly reluctant to let him go given they rejected that bid from Derby, the fact they may be forced to accept a reduced fee for him in January, since they will surely want to at least get something for him, will be a concern.

Indeed, clubs will be aware of Blackett-Taylor's situation, and given the interest there has been in him, it would be little surprise if sides were not to try and make a move for him again either in January or when they can get him for free in the summer, in order to test Charlton's resolve.

As a result, it seems that a new contract for the 25-year-old needs to be on the agenda at The Valley, to ensure that they can either keep him long term, or command a more sizeable fee for his sale if they are to let him go anytime soon.

With all that in mind, given the issue of transfer business is now done until January, and the search for a new manager now complete with the appointment of Michael Appleton, it feels as though Charlton have now got a new priority off the field, in the form of a potential new contract for Blackett-Taylor.