Charlton’s Lee Bowyer provides update on lined up summer signings

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that the south London club have signings lined up “who are ready to walk through the door” but remain on hold due to the transfer embargo.

It’s been a difficult nine months or so for the Addicks, who have had to deal with a string of off-field issues and relegation to League One.

Their preparation for life back in the third tier of English football has been greatly hampered by an ongoing transfer embargo – linked to issues with the current owners’ takeover of the club.

Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard has made all the right noises about becoming the Addicks’ new owner but until that is confirmed, the situation remains a difficult one for Bowyer.

His side were defeated 3-0 by West Ham United in the Carabao Cup second round last night and after the game he provided an update on the situation concerning transfers.

Speaking to journalist Paul Brown, he explained that Charlton have signings “who are ready to walk through the door”.

Bowyer added that they have defenders lined up but that the situation is driving him crazy.

The good news for the Charlton boss is that due to the delay last season, the transfer window isn’t set to close until October so if a takeover is completed soon he should have time to add to his squad.

The Verdict

You have to feel for everything that Bowyer has been through in recent years and it’s a huge credit to him that he remains at the club.

What he did with the squad available to him, and heavily hit by injuries, last season was fantastic and it was heartbreaking to see them go down on the final day of the season.

This update is encouraging for fans as it indicates that those players are ready to join the club, should the embargo be lifted soon.