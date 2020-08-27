Charlton get injury blow to key star

Charlton Athletic’s summer has taken a turn for the worse with the news that skipper Jason Pearce could be out for up to two months with a knee injury.

The centre-half is staying at the club for next season where so many have decided to jump ship and many supporters will be pleased to see such commitment from the captain.

However, it looks as though he is going to miss a fair chunk of the early part of the coming campaign with his knee injury sticking him on the sidelines for around eight weeks.

The Verdict

This is obviously a blow for Charlton and leaves them so short at the back it’s almost frightening.

Tom Lockyer has signalled his intention to leave the club, whilst Naby Sarr has already left so with Pearce out for a fair period of time at the start of the new campaign, it is clear where Lee Bowyer needs to add in this window, as well as in several other areas.

Of course, that is easier said than done with the way things are at the club right now but, hopefully, we’ll see some progress on the takeover sooner rather than later because we are getting towards the crunch point now.