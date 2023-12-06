Highlights Shane McLoughlin has impressed with his performances for Newport County this season, attracting interest from Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers.

McLoughlin is a versatile midfielder who has previously played for Ipswich, AFC Wimbledon, Morecambe, and Salford.

The 26-year-old has shown his ability to handle the step up to League One and his versatility makes him an appealing option for potential suitors.

Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers are both keeping tabs on Newport’s Shane McLoughlin after his impressive season so far.

Who is Shane McLoughlin?

The 26-year-old, who is a versatile midfielder, will be known to Football League fans as he has turned out for several clubs in his career.

Having come through the ranks at Ipswich, the Irish youth international moved to AFC Wimbledon in search of more regular game time, and he would make over 80 appearances for the club.

A switch to Morecambe followed, before McLoughlin moved to Salford in January last year.

His time with the Ammies was short-lived, as he was released six months later, with McLoughlin signing a two-year contract with Newport in the summer.

Charlton & Wycombe interested in Shane McLoughlin

And, it seems his performances have caught the eye, as Football Insider has revealed that Charlton and Wycome are considering making a move for the player in the January window.

“League One duo Charlton and Wycombe Wanderers are plotting moves for Newport County ace Shane McLoughlin, sources have told Football Insider.

“The former Republic of Ireland youth international has been a standout performer for Newport this season with five goals and three assists in all competitions, despite playing in several different positions.

“McLoughlin‘s form and versatility has alerted clubs higher up the football pyramid with Charlton and Wycombe both keen on making moves for the wide man in January.”

How much will Shane McLoughlin cost?

McLoughlin signed a deal with Newport that runs until the summer of 2025, so the League Two side won’t be in a position where they have to cash in before losing him on a free.

But, that doesn’t mean keeping the player will be straightforward.

The chance to return to League One is obviously going to appeal, particularly to the Addicks, who will be hoping to force their way into the play-off picture over the coming months.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, but Charlton or Wycombe, or any other interested club, will have to pay a fee to bring McLoughlin in during the window, which opens on January 1.

Is Shane McLoughlin ready for the step up?

You can understand why there is interest in McLoughlin, because, as mentioned, he has done well in League One over the years, having racked up over 100 appearances at that level.

That means there will be few doubts about his ability to handle the step up, and his performances this season show that he is in a good place on the pitch.

His versatility is an obvious appeal, with McLoughlin capable of playing in several different positions, which is going to appeal to any manager.

What next for Shane McLoughlin?

It will be interesting to see if McLoughlin does move on next month, but, right now, his only focus will be on Newport County.

Their form has improved considerably in recent weeks, and whilst they remain 15th in the table, they are only six points away from the play-offs, so they can start looking upwards now.

The Exiles are back in action on Saturday, when they welcome Tranmere to Rodney Parade.