Charlton, Wigan and Oxford eyeing up move for 25-year-old

Charlton, Wigan and Oxford are interested in signing Tom James as the summer window looms, according to Football Insider.

Hibernian are reportedly willing to let the defender leave for nothing this summer, despite having another year left on his contract at Easter Road.

James joined Hibernian from Yeovil Town on a three-year deal in 2019, making only 12 appearances for the Hibs in 2019/20.

In September, James penned a loan move to Wigan Athletic until January, scoring four goals in 24 appearances for the Latics.

After his loan spell at the DW Stadium came to an end, he moved to Salford City on loan for the remainder of the season, featuring only four times for the Ammies following Richie Wellens’ sacking.

According to Football Insider, Hibernian are willing to see James leave for nothing this summer, and Charlton, Oxford and Wigan have all been given the green light to go ahead and make a move for the 25-year-old.

Oxford pipped Charlton to a play-off spot in League One this term and will be hoping to be a Championship side next season.

Wigan, meanwhile, survived relegation under Leam Richardson, and are reportedly keen to make a permanent move for the full-back.

The Verdict

James has been unlucky since joining Hibs, but it isn’t a surprise to see him seemingly on his way out this summer.

He made a lot of appearances for Wigan and contributed to a few goals, but his time at Salford was hugely affected when Wellens was replaced by Lee Bowyer.

He’s still young and has a point to prove, and he will be keen to impress if he is to return to England.