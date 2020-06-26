Charlton v QPR: Likely line-ups, stats and more ahead of meeting at The Valley

Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers meet on Saturday lunchtime in the Sky Bet Championship, as the pair face off at The Valley.

The pair had differing starts to this mini-season with the Addicks winning 1-0 against Hull City whilst the Hoops lost at home 1-0 to Barnsley last weekend.

For the home side, then, it’s an opportunity to build on that and try and pull away from the bottom three but the visitors still have play-off hopes and need a win to keep them realistically alive.

It promises to be an entertaining game, then, and we’ve broken down some of the most important factors around the match in this graphic:

The betting odds highlight how close to call this one is, especially after last weekend’s results.

Charlton look full of resolve and grit despite all that has gone on in recent months and their destiny is in their hands.

QPR, meanwhile, really are a Jekyll and Hyde kind of side and, depending on which one turns up tomorrow in SE7, we could see them either win or lose.

Both have largely fit squads to pick from going into this one, though, with Geoff Cameron back after suspension for the Hoops and Darren Pratley one man Bowyer might want to be cautious with after a recent injury issue.