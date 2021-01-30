Charlton v Portsmouth preview: Form and team news ahead of 3pm clash at The Valley

Charlton host Portsmouth this afternoon in Sky Bet League One in what is arguably one of the picks of the EFL fixture list this weekend.

The Addicks go into the match on the back of a good 1-0 away win at MK Dons but will be looking to improve their home form with recent draws against Swindon Town and Rochdale frustrating Lee Bowyer.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, have hit a little bit of a speed-bump and have dropped from third to fifth after losses against promotion rivals Hull City and Lincoln City in a matter of days.

Both sides, though, remain play-off contenders at the very least with the home side sixth and the away side fifth and so it should be a cracking tie.

In terms of team news for the home side, Ryan Inniss remains out with an injury but defender Akin Famewo has an outside chance of returning after a lengthy lay-off himself – though next week is a more likely return for him.

Conor Washington, meanwhile, is a new injury concern for the Addicks with him needing a scan after the win in Milton Keynes – he is likely to miss this one.

In better news, Ian Maatsen should be back in contention for the home side after missing the midweek win, and Bowyer will hope that a relatively full-strength side will be available to him this afternoon.

For Pompey, meanwhile, Jack Whatmough misses the game through suspension whilst Alex Bass will miss out in goal with a stress fracture – Pompey have signed Lewis Ward from Exeter to cover him and he’ll be in the squad today.

Paul Downing, meanwhile, is also set to miss out for Kenny Jackett’s men.

The match kicks off at 3pm, with Portsmouth being Charlton’s most-played opponent in their history.