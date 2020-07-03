Charlton v Millwall: Stats, form and potential line-ups

The south London derby between Charlton and Millwall takes place on Friday evening at The Valley as the pair look for bragging rights over their fierce neighbours.

Coming into the game, it’s the Addicks who have had the better form since the restart with them winning two and drawing one since things got going again.

Indeed, that has hoisted them out of the relegation zone and a win tonight would really get them closer to survival for this campaign.

Millwall, meanwhile, have stuttered since things got going again with them drawing twice and losing once, leaving them a bit further adrift of the play-off places than they were before the break in play.

They still have a chance of making the top six, of course, but need a win tonight to really keep their hopes alive.

In terms of team news, Millwall have a few doubts in the form of Mason Bennett, Aiden O’Brien, Frank Fielding and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Charlton, though, look in better shape with Lewis Page the only long-term absentee within the squad at the moment.

In terms of line-ups, we could see Millwall go with a similar side that drew with Swansea whilst Lee Bowyer might bring back a few of the players he rested for the Cardiff game:

It should be an entertaining affair even without the crowd generating an atmosphere and kick-off is at 8:15 this evening.