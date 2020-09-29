Charlton take player on trial as Bowyer eyes signings

Stan Asomugha has joined Charlton Athletic on a trial basis as Lee Bowyer looks for more ways to add to his side in the final weeks of the window, as per the Sunderland Echo.

The Addicks have been through the mill again this transfer window as ownership battles threatened to not just spoil their plans for signings but also their existence as a club.

Thomas Sandgaard appears to have saved the day, though, and now Bowyer will be eager to add to his team where he can before the deadline in October.

Asomugha could be a part of what they look to do this season, then, with him on trial at the club having spent time at Sunderland on a similar basis last campaign.

Of course, whether or not he signs a deal with the men from SE7 remains to be seen but he’ll be eager to show what he can do during this period.

The Verdict

Bowyer is always looking to add to his side and now the green light for signings has been shown he’ll be eager to bolster his squad.

We’ve seen Ben Watson arrive in what was an impressive looking deal and he’ll be looking for more like that, as well as potential gems like Asomugha.

Let’s see if the player can impress.