Charlton take 24-year-old on trial following Portsmouth stint

Charlton Athletic have taken former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Madger Gomes on trial, with the 24-year-old appearing on the bench for the Addicks’ pre-season friendly against Reading.

The Spaniard came through Liverpool’s academy before moving on to Leeds United, where he made two appearances in the Carabao Cup before moving on to France and then Croatia with Sochaux and Istra.

Gomes returned to England in 2019 with Doncaster Rovers and spent two years back in Yorkshire, playing 45 times in League One for Donny but he spent a portion of last season injured and then failed to regain his starting spot.

Having not been offered a new deal at the Keepmoat Stadium, Gomes has recently been on trial at League One side Portsmouth, with Danny Cowley running the rule over a whole host of free agents with money set to be tight at Fratton Park this summer.

But Gomes was one of many who already know they won’t be offered a deal by the south coast club, however he’s already fixed himself up with another trial and he was brought on for the final half an hour against the Royals, with the final result being 1-1.

The Verdict

Charlton are lacking in depth in certain areas of the pitch – however the engine room is not one of them.

Nigel Adkins currently has six central midfielders signed up for next season and you wouldn’t think he’d need another one, but the fact that Gomes is being looked at suggests otherwise.

Would he add something different to what Charlton already have? It’s hard to see him doing so but Adkins will have the final say this week as you assume he will be looked at in training to see if he’s the right fit for Charlton Athletic.