Charlton suffer major injury blow following win over AFC Wimbledon

Charlton returned to winning ways on Saturday following their win over South London rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Lee Bowyer’s men had tasted victory just once in their previous five matches heading into the clash with their neighbours, but came from behind to strike four times in the final 26 minutes to keep in touch with the automatic promotion chasers.

Having seen Conor Washington’s opener cancelled out by two quick-fire goals from the Dons, Jake Forster-Caskey, Jonny Williams, Chuks Aneke and Ben Purrington all got themselves on the scoresheet as the Addicks ran out comfortable winners at The Valley.

However, following the three points, Bowyer provided an injury update on the Akin Famewo, who injured his ankle during training earlier this week.

Famewo only made his comeback from a five-week lay-off, and is now set to another long spell on the sidelines.

Bowyer told South London Press: “We’re looking at around nine weeks. I saw it happen, you would never think that he’s even hurt himself. He’s cleared the ball and there’s no one near him.

“He’s just fell off balance and landed on it. You couldn’t believe it. Bad luck for the lads. Nine weeks they’re saying. The good thing is he doesn’t have to have an operation but he has to be in a boot for three weeks and then six weeks rehab.”

The Verdict

This is another major blow for Bowyer, who probably feels like he’s never going to have a fully fit squad available to him.

Luckily, the return of captain Jason Pearce from injury and Deji Oshilaja from isolation means that Charlton are well-covered in the central-defensive area, whilst Darren Pratley has regularly filled in over the previous 18 months.

But with a congested festive period coming up, it’s imperative that Bowyer doesn’t lose anyone else to injury.