Charlton set to swerve back-room appointment

Former Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday man Dave Jones will not be arriving at Charlton Athletic as an advisor, the South London Press has revealed.

The Addicks are planning for life back in League One but they are struggling to get their business together thanks to continued off-field ramblings.

Clearly, there is work to do at the club for them to be ready for the new season in the middle of September and there had been talk of Jones coming in to try and help them along.

However, the Addicks have reportedly decided that he will not be coming to SE7 and Lee Bowyer and Steve Gallen will be left to it when it comes to running the players and getting new ones in.

The Verdict

For all of Charlton’s issues, Gallen and Bowyer have done good respective jobs at the club, and it makes sense to keep things as they are.

Too many cooks would have sprung to mind had Jones arrived, too, and the Addicks need to be thinking about sorting their boardroom problems out more than anything else right now.

It’s clear that they’re making plans for the playing squad but, until the ownership is sorted, they are rather in limbo right now.