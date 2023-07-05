Charlton Athletic are ‘moving ever closer’ to signing Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, amid fierce competition from other clubs in the Football League.

Who is Alfie May?

The 30-year-old was bought by the Robins in January 2020 for just £5,000, and it turned out to be an outstanding bit of business by the club.

May has helped the side to promotion from League Two, whilst he has scored 43 league goals over the past two seasons to help establish Cheltenham in the third tier.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that May has been a man in-demand this summer, with a host of clubs having been credited with an interest in the player.

Alfie May transfer battle emerges

Big-spending League Two pair Gillingham and Wrexham had both kept tabs on the player, with the former particularly keen. Meanwhile, Derby, Bristol Rovers and the Addicks have all been suggested as potential destinations for the ex-Doncaster man this summer, as they seek to add firepower to their ranks ahead of the new season.

Clearly, May had a decision to make, and there have been several claims over the past few weeks about where he would end up.

But, in a fresh update shared on Wednesday evening, Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer revealed that it’s Charlton who are now firmly in the driving seat to secure the signature of May.

“Alfie May to Charlton Athletic now looks most likely, despite interest from Gillingham (who have made a lower offer) and Bristol Rovers. It's moving ever closer.”

It has been stated in the past that Cheltenham would demand a fee of ‘at least £250,000’ for their star man, which would represent a substantial profit for the club. With May entering the final year of his contract with Cheltenham, the club know this is the last chance for them to get a fair sum for the player.

Charlton to sign Alfie May

After a tough period, Charlton fans will be demanding an improvement next season, and there are reasons for optimism under Dean Holden, even if resolving the ownership situation is the priority.

Nevertheless, new faces need to come into the squad, and bringing in May would be a real coup. Given his age, this is a signing for the here and now, and looking at his record over the past two years, you’d have to say he should be a guarantee of goals.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was the top scorer at The Valley last season, and he has obviously returned to Crystal Palace after his loan spell. So, those goals are going to be replaced, and Miles Leaburn was the only other player to hit double figures. That makes this deal a real priority for the Addicks, and bringing in May now would be a real boost ahead of the new season. Plus, for the price mentioned, it's not a significant outlay for the Londoners, so it's smart business.

Holden’s men begin their League One campaign with a home game against newly-promoted Leyton Orient on August 5.