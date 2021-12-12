Charlton set to make permanent managerial decision

Charlton Athletic are set to name Johnnie Jackson as their permanent manager next week, according to Rich Cawley of the South London Press.

The former Addicks midfielder has been in caretaker charge since Nigel Adkins was relieved of his duties in mid-October and his side have been in scintillating form.

In the nine league games Jackson has managed, Charlton have won six of those and lost just once as they have climbed out of the relegation zone and into 11th position in League One.

Quiz: What club did Charlton Athletic sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Chris Maxwell? (Loan) Blackburn Rovers Blackpool Middlesbrough Preston North End

And with major calls from the supporters for owner Thomas Sandgaard to make a definitive decision on who will take the club forward, he’s set to give fans their wish by handing Jackson the reins on a permanent basis.

Jackson’s latest result was a 2-0 weekend success over Cambridge United – a win that has left the Addicks eight points off the play-off places as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

The Verdict

Jackson has turned around the club’s fortunes in a very short space of time, defeating good teams such as Sunderland and Plymouth in the process.

And it would be foolish of the hierarchy to even consider anyone else at this point considering the job Jackson has done.

With Jason Euell by his side the pair have brought the feel-good factor back to The Valley and you seriously could not rule out them pushing into the play-off places by the end of the season.

Sandgaard is also set to strengthen the squad in January as well so Jackson will be backed and the only way is up now for Charlton.