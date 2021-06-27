Charlton set to lose out on Premier League loanee as European club swoop

Charlton Athletic have been dealt a further blow in their quest to bring Liam Millar back to The Valley on loan for a full season, with Swiss side Basel in talks to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent deal, per The Athletic.

Nigel Adkins revealed that given the opportunity he would like Millar to return for the 2021-22 campaign should Liverpool let him, however it looked as though they were pursuing a Championship loan for the Canada international.

But the Addicks look to be well and truly out of the race for the winger, who scored three times in League One for them last season after arriving in January.

The Athletic have also reported interest from newly-promoted Blackpool, managed by former Liverpool under-23 boss Neil Critchley, but it looks as though the Reds would prefer to make some money on Millar by selling him to the Swiss Super League runners-up.

Liverpool value Millar at £2 million and are insisting on a big sell-on clause in any deal, with the Echo reporting that a bid has actually been accepted after an initial offer was rejected earlier in the week.

The Verdict

It was always going to be an incredible long shot for Charlton to get Millar back next season and this just confirms it.

They could have perhaps battled with Blackpool to try and sign him on loan, with Millar having to choose between his old boss at under-23 level and the experience he’s already had under Adkins at Charlton, but a permanent move to a team in the Europa Conference League is a challenge that he can’t turn down.

There was probably no clear pathway for Millar to succeed at Liverpool – if he was good enough he’d probably be in the senior squad right now – and with the likes of Harvey Elliott many years younger showing a lot of promise, his chances were always going to be limited.

Charlton though can now move on knowing that Millar is set for pastures new, and you’d expect a fresh left-winger to be targeted in the coming weeks.