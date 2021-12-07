Charlton set to be missing attacker for Ipswich clash

Corey Blackett-Taylor is set to miss Charlton Athletic’s match with Ipswich Town this evening in Sky Bet League One, after he picked up a hamstring injury.

A packed Valley is expected to turnout tonight and brave blustery, wet conditions with the Addicks hoping to use the extra support to put away an Ipswich Town side that has recently seen Paul Cook leave the club as manager.

Indeed, both sides now have new men at the helm compared to the start of the season and Johnnie Jackson will be eager to keep up his decent run with a good win over the Tractor Boys.

He’ll have to do it without Blackett-Taylor, though, who picked up a hamstring problem in the EFL Trophy game with Aston Villa’s U21 side last week.

Jackson confirmed he’ll be missing via his press conference and the club’s official website, but he should have the likes of Jason Pearce returning after his own injury problem.

The Verdict

It’s a shame for Charlton but they will still feel as though they have enough attacking intent to beat Ipswich this evening.

Both sides have quality attacking players and it could be all about who performs on the night.

Jackson will be eager to see his side get in and amongst the Town players, though, especially with another round of upheaval in Suffolk at the weekend.

Quiz: 30 questions about Charlton Athletic’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Who did Jayden Stockley join from? Preston Southampton Bournemouth Exeter