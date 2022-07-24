Charlton set sights on Crystal Palace starlet

Charlton Athletic are considering a summer move for talented Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the Premier League outfit will sanction the loan departure of the young midfielder this summer, with Charlton, among other unnamed clubs, currently assessing Ozoh as an option.

The Palace youngster, who can operate as a box-to-box midfielder or in a holding role, featured heavily for the club’s u18s last season, whilst he also accumulated some minutes in Premier League 2.

Ozoh has impressed within the first-team set-up during pre-season, which has helped pave the way for a potential League One loan move ahead of the start of the EFL campaign next week.

25 questions about Charlton Athletic’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 1. Who did Charlton beat 1-0 to clinch the 2011/12 League One title with a record points total? Tranmere Rovers Oldham Athletic Fleetwood Town Carlisle United

It remains to be seen what other clubs are involved in the pursuit of the 17-year-old at this stage.

The verdict

The exciting teenager is progressing at an exponential rate and his involvement within the first-team environment has seemingly propelled him into the thoughts of EFL clubs this summer.

The Addicks, who will be looking to kick on and challenge the top six places in League One, are now under Ben Garner’s stewardship, with the former Swindon Town boss looking to continue bolstering midfield options.

For an ambitious third-tier outfit, Ozoh would represent a risk, however, it is a risk that could lead to big rewards.

A player who has dealt with every new challenge exceptionally well thus far, he certainly has what it takes to thrive in League One, if that emerges as the next step.