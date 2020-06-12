Charlton release statement over potential courtroom battle

Charlton Athletic have released a statement addressing alleged claims from Matt Southall that the clubs owes him unpaid fees and that he is lodging a High Court insolvency action against the Addicks.

The Valley-based side has seen new ownership come in once again with Paul Elliott the man heading the consortium to take over East Street Investments and, therefore, the Addicks.

Indeed, it has brought an end to a disastrous tenure under Southall and Tahnoon Nimer that soured quickly and become untenable.

The dust is settling on the ownership, then, but it looks as though a courtroom battle could be on the way, and fans will hope that it falls in the way of the club.

Indeed, the Addicks intend to make their own case against Southall and have offered this statement in relation to the allegations:

“We are aware of Mr Southall’s alleged claim, which we feel is entirely misplaced and ridiculous, as such it will be vigorously defended. It is our intention to bring proceedings against Mr Southall and others arising out of his short tenure at the club.

“In the recent past too much has been played out in public, which is not professional and unfair on the Charlton fans, and with this in mind the club will not make any further statements on this matter.”

The Verdict

Too much airing of dirty linen has gone on in SE7 in recent months and those behind that have done little to improve their respect or credibility.

Elliott and co. will now be looking to get the club back on the right path and fans will hope that this business can be dealt with in the most efficient manner after months of complete farce.