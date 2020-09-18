Charlton rebuff QPR advances for key man

Charlton have rejected Queens Park Rangers’ latest bid for Macauley Bonne as they look to keep hold of the striker in this current transfer window, as per West London Sport.

Bonne is set to be an important member of the side this season at The Valley with him off of the mark in the EFL Cup and looking to forge a good understanding with the likes of Conor Washington.

Indeed, Lee Bowyer obviously wants to keep him at the club for this campaign as he could be a key source of goals and that is reflected by them rejecting this latest move from the Hoops.

QPR, of course, are looking to add further to their attack after Ebere Eze moved on and it would be no surprise if we haven’t quite heard the end of this this transfer window.

The Verdict

Bonne is a hard-working player that will want another crack at the Championship sooner rather than later.

He should be vital for Charlton this season if he stays so they are obviously wanting to keep him but it does depend on how much they are going to end up needing the money.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks, then.