League One trio Charlton, Reading and Stockport are battling to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Mallik Wilks, according to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old failed to make a single goal contribution during the 2023/24 Championship campaign, as he made just 15 appearances and one start for the Owls.

His solitary goal last campaign came during a 4-0 FA Cup third round victory against fellow second tier side Cardiff City, who remarkably missed two penalties in three minutes that night.

Mallik Wilks 2023/24 Championship stats according to FotMob Appearances 15 Starts 1 Minutes played 270 Goals 0 Assists 0

Owls should be willing to sell Wilks

As the Addicks, Royals and Hatters circle Wilks, Wednesday may be keen to move their player on this summer, as he had an underwhelming season and is clearly out of favour with boss Danny Rohl.

The forward has never really hit the ground running in Owls colours since signing for the Hillsborough outfit in 2022, scoring just three goals in 42 appearances, while his last outing for the South Yorkshire outfit came back in March, which suggests that his club would be open to a sale this summer.

Wilks' lack of gametime is a situation which the interested League One trio will want to capitalise on in their efforts to prise the ace away from the Owls this summer, while he is a dangerous player in the third tier.

Wilks is dangerous in League One

During his most recent campaign in the third tier, the 25-year-old scored just one goal in 16 appearances as the Owls, then managed by Darren Moore, won promotion back to the Championship via a dramatic play-off winning campaign.

But the 2022/23 season was not reflective of what the former Hull City man can do in the third tier, as his admirable return of 19 goals and eight assists in 44 league outings fired the Tigers to the 2020/21 League One title.

Wilks also proved his worth at that level during a 2018/19 season with Doncaster Rovers, in which he scored 14 goals and produced eight assists, helping Donny land a play-off spot.

All three interested parties could benefit from Wilks' services

Wilks is an adept goalscorer at League One level, who all three of Charlton, Reading and Stockport could benefit from if they sign him this summer.

He would be a very strong addition for the Addicks, as he could bolster an already dangerous attack which includes 2023/24 League One golden boot winner Alfie May, while the combination of these two coupled with the management of Nathan Jones could see the South London outfit mount a serious promotion push.

Furthermore, Wilks could be an ideal replacement if Miles Leaburn, who Chelsea have been linked with, departs the Valley this summer.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old would be an ideal signing for the Royals, who will be looking to rebuild if a takeover of the currently financially troubled club goes through this summer.

Elsewhere, the newly-promoted Hatters would be rubbing their hands with glee if they signed Wilks, who boasts exactly the sort of League One experience at his disposal that the Greater Manchester outfit will need to survive in the third tier following their League Two title triumph.