Charlton reach agreement as player extends loan spell away from Valley

Young forward Dylan Gavin has extended his loan spell away from Charlton Athletic by another month, with him agreeing to do so with his temporary club Billericay Town.

The Addicks have got a fine record of helping develop young players and that will buoy Gavin who will naturally want to be playing up as high as he can.

Charlton have decided that the best avenue of action for him to head down, though, is through the loan system and he is going to be playing a bit more non-league football before he does anything else in his career.

Indeed, he’s extended his loan spell with Billericay Town for at least another month:

The striker turned 19 in January and will be itching to get more game time under his belt, with him making his professional debut for Charlton back in 2020 in the EFL Trophy.

The Verdict

This is probably a wise move for all involved.

Gavin gets to have more exposure to first-team minutes than he would returning to Charlton at this stage, whilst the Addicks get to see him continuing to develop and learn at a decent enough level where he’ll come up against some hardened footballers.

It’s also a boost for Billericay, who keep a talented youngster on their books.

