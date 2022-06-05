Charlton provide update as search for new manager continues

Charlton Athletic have told fans to ignore the speculation surrounding their managerial search after reports claimed Ben Garner was poised to take over.

The Addicks made the decision to sack Johnnie Jackson following the end of the League One season and they are still on the lookout for his successor.

It had been thought that Swindon boss Garner was going to land the role, with discussions thought to have been at a very advanced stage.

However, in a statement shared on their official site, Charlton provided an update that stated they are still to make a ‘final decision’ on who they will appoint.

“In an effort to update our fans, while the club remains focused on finding the right manager we are still not at a point where a final decision has been made. Fans taking the information in these stories as factually correct, should be aware that nothing has been confirmed by the club.

“Because of the nature of negotiations, the club are limited with how much detail can be communicated externally around a managerial search or indeed any transfer, as is usually the case with negotiations in any business, not just football.”

The verdict

This is an interesting development as it had seemed a matter of time before Garner was announced as the new boss.

Of course, this update doesn’t mean he still won’t take over, it just means talks are not as at an advanced stage as had previously been claimed, whilst the hierarchy could be looking elsewhere.

So, a decision will be made soon and it will be intriguing to see who does land the job, with the fans no doubt desperate for an announcement to be made.

