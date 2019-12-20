Charlton plot move to sign Liverpool talent in January

Charlton Athletic are eyeing up a move for Liverpool youngster Herbie Kane this January, reports Goal.

The Addicks aren’t the only Championship side thought to be interested in the 21-year-old, with Hull City another team that are hoping to bring in the youngster next month.

It is thought that Liverpool are open to a permanent transfer away for the youngster, however a loan deal is the more likely with the transfer window now less than two weeks away.

The central midfielder spent last season on loan with League One side Doncaster Rovers, making 49 appearances and scoring seven goals for the side as he embraced his regular role within a senior side for the first time.

Test your knowledge of Charlton Athletic with this quiz – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 15 Who did Charlton come up against on the opening day of the season? Blackburn Rovers Stoke City Barnsley Nottingham Forest

Kane is an energetic box-to-box midfielder who arrives late in the box much like his idol Steven Gerrard, and he has made two appearances in the Carabao Cup so far this season, including his first start in the 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday.

While Charlton were rumoured to be interested in Kane during the summer, their interest has begun to ramp up with the news that loan star Conor Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, could be set for a January move to Burnley.

The Verdict

Kane has proven that he has what it takes to compete at League One level, but is yet to show his worth in the Championship.

A move to Charlton will aid his development as he looks to break through into the first-team setup at Anfield and follow in the footsteps of the man he looks up to, Steven Gerrard.