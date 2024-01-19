Highlights Derby County are closing in on the signing of Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor.

The 26-year-old is expected to undergo a medical with the Rams today, before completing his move.

Blackett-Taylor is a player that Derby have been keen on throughout the January transfer window, and they are now close to getting their man.

Derby County look poised to complete the signing of winger Corey Blackett-Taylor from Charlton Athletic.

That's after a report from Football Insider claimed that the 26-year-old is set to undergo a medical ahead of a move to the Rams this afternoon (Friday 19th January).

Blackett-Taylor a key January target for Derby

Having joined Charlton from Tranmere Rovers back in the summer of 2021, Blackett-Taylor has become a key attacking outlet for the Addicks since then.

The winger has made 97 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, scoring 20 goals and providing 14 assists in that time.

That is something that has seemingly attracted the attention of Derby, with it being reported earlier in the window that the Rams had seen a £250,000 bid for Blackett-Taylor rejected by Charlton.

Now though, it seems as though Paul Warne's side are on the verge of getting their man, as they look to further boost their hopes of promotion back to the Championship.

Charlton man set for Derby County medical

According to this latest update from Football Insider, Derby have now had a bid accepted by Charlton, for the signing of Blackett-Taylor.

As a result, the winger is now expected to hold talks and undergo a medical on Friday, in order to complete the formalities of his proposed move to Pride Park.

It is claimed that the Charlton man has been one of Derby's top targets in the window, making this something of a coup for the Rams.

There are just six months remaining on Blackett-Taylor's contract with Charlton, meaning this was the Addicks' last chance to cash in on him before he could have left for free in the summer.

If the move is confirmed, the winger will become Derby's new addition of the January window, although they have already extended striker Tyreece John-Jules' loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

Derby pushing for promotion from League One

It has already been an impressive season for Derby, as they aim to secure promotion back to the Championship.

Paul Warne's side currently sit third in the League One table, only outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

The Rams are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Sincil Bank to take on Lincoln City.

Blackett-Taylor should be an excellent addition for Derby

This does look as though it ought to prove a very good piece of business for Derby County if they can get it over the line.

Blackett-Taylor has been in outstanding form for Charlton this season, showing he is more than capable of getting goals and assists at this level, even in an Addicks side that has been enduring something of an inconsistent campaign.

He could therefore thrive in a Derby side that are in a stronger position during the current campaign, and further aid their search for promotion back to the Championship.

Indeed, it would have been little surprise to see Blackett-Taylor attract plenty of attention from elsewhere in these circumstances, meaning it will feel like something of a coup for Derby, if they can get this deal done.