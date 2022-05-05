Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard reveals impact of Johnnie Jackson exit on player contract talks

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has suggested he is confident a number of out-of-contract players will re-sign for the League One club despite Johnnie Jackson’s recent exit.

Earlier this week, the Addicks confirmed the departure of Jackson – bringing an end to his 12-year stint at the south London club as a player, coach, and manager.

The decision came after Charlton finished the 2021/22 campaign in 13th and has been met with concern from some parts.

Jackson’s departure and the search for his replacement would seem to delay the club’s preparations for next season but, speaking to South London Press, Sandgaard has claimed it will have no impact on which out-of-contract players pen new deals.

Jake Forster-Caskey, Ryan Inniss, Adam Matthews, Ben Purrington, and Conor Washington are all set to become free agents but the Charlton owner suggested he was confident a number of those would be part of the team next term.

“Oh, it changes absolutely nothing,” said the Danish businessman.

“We already have all those things in progress. Totally nothing changes, the dialogue is the same. We already have those discussions and nothing changes.

“Those names you just mentioned there, I’m actually very confident we will see some of those names – not all of them – next season.”

The Verdict

Charlton need a strong summer if they’re to launch a promotion challenge next season and it’s important they don’t let the sacking of Jackson slow their progress too much.

Sandgaard’s comments indicate that the club are set to press on re-signing the out-of-contract players they want to keep despite the manager’s exit, which will ease fears about unwanted departures.

It will do little to quieten suggestions from some parts that the owner is having too much impact on the footballing side of the club.

While some would suggest that the manager should be in place before player decisions are made.

