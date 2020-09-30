Charlton owner Sandgaard reveals tongue-in-cheek Crystal Palace message

Charlton Athletic take on Sunderland this weekend in Sky Bet League One as they look to bounce back from a defeat to Lincoln City last time out.

The Imps’ first goal may have come in controversial circumstances but the second half did not see the Addicks really get back into it and Lee Bowyer will want to see a response this weekend against the Black Cats.

As well as that, he’ll be hoping to make some more signings with Thomas Sandgaard at the helm and the new Addicks owner has certainly been making ambitious claims so far with him hoping to get the club back to the Premier League.

Indeed, he underlined those ideas on talkSPORT earlier today with him revealing a tongue-in-cheek message that he sent to Crystal Palace man Steve Parish:

Thomas Sandgaard on Talksport: "I texted Steve Parish (Crystal Palace Chairman) and said I'll see you in the Premier League in two years. "He didn't text back!"#cafc — Benjy Nurick (@BenjyNurick) September 30, 2020

The Verdict

Sandgaard has made a fair few new friends on social media with his comments about Charlton and the supporters are liking him for sure, even if it is still early days.

He’s clearly ambitious and wants to get Charlton back into the Premier League but whether they can do that in two seasons remains to be seen.

Certainly, it would be a tall order and first they’ll just be looking to win promotion this season.