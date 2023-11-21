Highlights Neil Warnock is considering a return to management in 2024, preferably with a mid-table club where he can aim for a playoff spot.

Carlton Palmer believes Warnock will carefully choose his next job in February, mentioning potential clubs like Norwich, Swansea, Charlton, Wigan, and Reading.

While Swansea may not be suitable for Warnock due to their preference for younger coaches, the other mentioned clubs could be options if they change managers.

One of the EFL's most-known figures has hinted at yet another return to the dugout after the turn of 2024, just months after departing from his previous role.

Neil Warnock departed Huddersfield Town after a 2-2 draw with Stoke City on September 20th, with Darren Moore becoming his successor at the John Smith's Stadium after overseeing the summer transfer dealings.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

However, the 74-year-old has outlined the ideal scenario at the club he next decides to stick his teeth into, after resurrecting Huddersfield from 23rd to an eventual 18th place finish, ending nine points ahead of Reading in the final relegation place.

What has Neil Warnock said about his potential return to management?

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the former Championship promotion winner with the likes of Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers spoke of his desire to manage a club in mid-table, that he could then take on and try to mount a late play-off charge in the latter stages of the campaign, rather than staving off relegation, which he has achieved at the likes of Rotherham United.

Rotherham were linked with the veteran manager after their dismissal of Matt Taylor before reports from The Northern Echo dismissed any chances of the scenario playing out.

“If there is another one after Christmas, I’ll take it on board. I don’t work until February. It’s usually February I start work." Warnock began.

"It would be nice to have a club sort of mid-table I can have a go at getting in the play-offs, rather than somebody bottom of the league or second from the bottom and I’ve just got to keep them up.

"Sharon knows if I do get one for two or three months, she’ll let me go for two or three months.” He added.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Neil Warnock's latest stance?

Former England defender and current pundit Carlton Palmer has spoken exclusively to FLW about Warnock's stance, and he believes that the experienced man will choose his next job carefully, with the stance being that he's likely to take a job on in February.

"Neil Warnock has intimated he is up for returning to management in the new year," Palmer began. "Neil and his wife Sharon have an agreement that for three months of the year he can go and manage.

"Neil's preference is to manage a club in mid-table, where he could have a go at getting them into the play-offs as opposed to a job where his objective is to keep a club up." He continued.

Palmer also hinted a plethora of clubs in both the Championship or League One who Warnock maybe casting his eyes over.

"Jobs that appear after Christmas are normally firefighting (safe from relegation), so with that in mind, in the Championship, maybe Norwich or Swansea, who are currently underperforming.

"Or in League One, maybe Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic or Reading, who look like they may be getting new owners, even if it is to keep them up.

"Neil will select whichever club it is carefully. as he'll come in after the January transfer window, so he'll be working with what he's got for the remainder of the season." Palmer concluded.

Are any of these jobs suitable for Neil Warnock?

After his recent spells in charge, it's understandable why Warnock wants a different challenge.

However, with the route Swansea City have gone down in recent years, where younger coaches have been appointed, perhaps some of the other sides Palmer name-dropped are clubs who are more likely to have Warnock on a list of targets should they change manager anytime soon.

As for Wigan and Charlton, it does feel as though they're committed to their current bosses but as we know, things can change quickly in football.