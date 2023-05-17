For a big club stuck down in the third-tier, Charlton Athletic don't half frustrate their fans.

The Addicks spent their third consecutive campaign in League One in quite a topsy-turvy fashion.

On two separate occasions, they suffered a run of no wins in eight fixtures before turning their tumultuous form on its head with three wins on the bounce. Goals being leaked across the board - including 35 on their travels - saw them fall way short of the play-off picture, eventually finishing 15 points behind Peterborough, conceding 66 goals.

That was more than anybody in the top half, and two four teams in the bottom half - including relegated MK Dons - either matched their conceded tally or bettered it. It is obvious where their problems lie, especially considering they were only outscored by the top four and Posh.

With that being said, it would make sense to focus their attempts away from attacking stars to link with Scott Fraser and Corey-Blackett Taylor, instead bringing in capable defenders to put a halt to their leaky defence.

And, given Harlee Dean's contract is set to expire at Birmingham City, it seems a match made in heaven.

Replacing the old guard

The Addicks confirmed they will be letting Sean Clare and Ryan Inniss run their contracts down before departing at the start of July, and even though Michael Hector and Terell Thomas have been offered new deals, it is not a given that they will stay on at The Valley.

With the departing duo being 26 and 27 years old respectively, there is no need to add an element of youth into the back line amid fears of an aging squad, and that could see them move for Dean as a slightly more experienced option.

The star is 31 years old, and having spent the previous nine years contracted to a Championship team, it could well be the perfect move for Dean Holden to make ahead of the new campaign should Harlee leave the Blues. Tempting Dean could be one thing - but if there is no interest from those in the second-tier, the move makes sense for all parties...

Back to the Motherland

The move could be perfect for Dean, too. Starting his career at Dagenham, it was at Brentford where he made his name with 224 league appearances over the course of six years at Griffin Park.

Dean is also a West Ham United fan, and a move back to London with his young family could be the best thing for his career, even if it does mean that Championship football wouldn't be on the cards.

There are some huge teams to contend with in the third tier next season; namely Reading, Wigan, Derby County and Portsmouth among others - and the competitiveness of the league can be no different to the lower half of the Championship on its day.

With many players in the EFL moving closer to home in the closing stretches of their careers, a two-year-deal for Dean may well be the best plan of action for himself.

Verdict

There is no denying Dean's quality; even with a slightly underwhelming 16 appearances in the second-tier this season, he still has huge pedigree in what is one of the toughest leagues in the world.

Dropping down a division may take some convincing by manager Holden, but with external factors and an almost guaranteed starting spot on the table every single game may not be the worst thing for Dean at this stage in his career.